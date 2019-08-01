JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report earnings per share of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.36. 730,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,926,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.