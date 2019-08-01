JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Trading Up 1.1%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 454.50 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 453 ($5.92), approximately 96,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 116,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448 ($5.85).

The firm has a market cap of $732.87 million and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 423.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

