JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Shares Up 1.2%

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,095 ($14.31) and last traded at GBX 1,087.50 ($14.21), 20,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 23,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,075 ($14.05).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.92. The company has a market cap of $256.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.