Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Rahul N. Merchant Sells 2,500 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $26.58. 3,287,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,272. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

