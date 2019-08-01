Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on KPTI. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,866,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 74,234 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,508,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 683,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 517,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 413,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 259.2% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 610,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 440,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 1,432,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,005.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.66%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

