KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KERING S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $50.85. 37,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,973. KERING S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

