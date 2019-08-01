KeyCorp Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $115.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCTY. ValuEngine cut shares of Paylocity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.14.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY opened at $102.09 on Monday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $107.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.32, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 55,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $5,302,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,881,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,394,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total transaction of $4,582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 868,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,574,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,192 shares of company stock worth $27,120,606 in the last three months. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.