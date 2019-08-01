KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells $1,825,981.74 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.62. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

