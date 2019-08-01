Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,993. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,718 shares of company stock worth $3,645,835. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

