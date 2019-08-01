Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Keywords Studios to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,415 ($18.49) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,916 ($25.04) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,721.67 ($22.50).

LON KWS opened at GBX 1,577.33 ($20.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,684.42. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,110 ($27.57).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

