Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

KRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.86.

NYSE KRC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. 12,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $80.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.73 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,506.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,290,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,738 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,216,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,260,000 after purchasing an additional 345,462 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after purchasing an additional 299,619 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,521,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 149,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

