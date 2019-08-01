Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to Issue $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Kimberly Clark has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Kimberly Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 61.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly Clark to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

KMB traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $679,317.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,089 shares of company stock worth $15,864,805. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

