Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Kirby had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $260,697.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,023.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,978 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 27.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kirby by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Kirby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 448,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,289. Kirby has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

