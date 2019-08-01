Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.40. 46,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,604. The company has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

