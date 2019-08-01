Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,388 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 1.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $65,643,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 465.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,720,000 after purchasing an additional 172,298 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $15,638,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.16 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.05.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $139.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.80. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $139.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

