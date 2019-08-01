Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,401,000 after buying an additional 1,528,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $143,417,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after buying an additional 904,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 44.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after buying an additional 448,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 16,739.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 424,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after buying an additional 421,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. ValuEngine upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $2,357,713.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,898.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 57,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $8,294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,350 shares of company stock worth $19,398,763 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.52. 344,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,480. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

