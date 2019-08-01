Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

HDV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,629. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $95.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95.

