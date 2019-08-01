Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $202.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $218.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

