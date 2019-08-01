Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $180.02. The stock had a trading volume of 706,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,754. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

