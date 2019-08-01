Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,727,000 after buying an additional 381,831 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $835,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $86.82. 632,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,280. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

