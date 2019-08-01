Kraft Heinz (KHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,283. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

