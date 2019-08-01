KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.56, 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) by 256.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 54.67% of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

