L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSTR. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on L.B. Foster and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of FSTR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $275.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $200.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 676.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.