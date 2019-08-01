L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price objective for the company.

Get L3Harris alerts:

NYSE LHX traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $206.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $211.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth $306,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth $1,209,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.