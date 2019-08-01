Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.