Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.61. 2,396,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,076. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $218.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $223.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.93.

In other Lam Research news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $235,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

