Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stake Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 438,269 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1,837.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $899.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.13.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.72 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 11.20%. Lantheus’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $142,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,387.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 16,827 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $401,997.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,236,134.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,913 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNTH. BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.