Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $3.04

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.04. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 12,368,431 shares changing hands.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $638.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $208.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

