Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc (CVE:LPS) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, 3,677 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 63,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.89.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartGATE, a patented device designed to provide energy savings through conservation voltage reduction to commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

