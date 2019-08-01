Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,118 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,762,000 after buying an additional 1,217,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,472,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,047,000 after buying an additional 1,380,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,247,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,814,000 after buying an additional 510,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,183,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,090,000 after buying an additional 247,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,415,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after buying an additional 185,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

