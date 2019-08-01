Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nike by 125.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 38.0% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nike in the second quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 147.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 93,817 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $281,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.