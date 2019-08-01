Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $824,000 Stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Momo by 21.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Momo by 55.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Momo by 242.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Momo by 44.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.30.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Momo had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $554.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Momo’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

