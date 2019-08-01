Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,628 Shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Line were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Line by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Line by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Line by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Line in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LN stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98. Line Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LN. ValuEngine raised Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,500.00.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

