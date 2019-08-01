Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.02. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

