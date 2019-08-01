Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Announces Earnings Results

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 84,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,170. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.