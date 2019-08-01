Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HMSO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hammerson to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 365.46 ($4.78).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 214.30 ($2.80) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.28. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 525 ($6.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 277.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.76%.

In related news, insider David Atkins bought 17,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £50,150 ($65,529.86). Also, insider Carol Welch bought 7,461 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £19,920.87 ($26,030.15). In the last three months, insiders bought 46,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,087.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

