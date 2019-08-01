Libra Credit Price Up 13.8% This Week (LBA)

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Libra Credit has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Libra Credit token can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00276179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.01402300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00112113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Libra Credit

Libra Credit launched on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Libra Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

