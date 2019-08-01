Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 320.12% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY19 guidance to ~$3.20 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $3.20-3.20 EPS.

Shares of LGND traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.47. 467,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $278.62. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason Aryeh bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,493.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.45 per share, with a total value of $176,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,192.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,257 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.88.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

