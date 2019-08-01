LINA Market Capitalization Achieves $23.60 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. LINA has a market capitalization of $23.60 million and approximately $484,796.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can now be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, LINA has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00275386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.47 or 0.01416918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00113469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000549 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,230,682 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

