Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.94. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

