LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0109 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $392.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00276628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.01407005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00113643 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,011,343,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,593,636 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

