Liquidity Services’ (LQDT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We view this as a positive for the company in that the Scrap contract added volatility as it was exposed to commodity pricing and represented a small percentage of GMV at $17-20 million annually.””

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LQDT. ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,365. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.92 million. Research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 113.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 510.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

