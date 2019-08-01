Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $43,911.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,404.50 or 1.93922930 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024375 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,450,214 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.