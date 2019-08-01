Litecred Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Litecred has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Litecred has a market capitalization of $15,753.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.01031632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00035072 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00267464 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003603 BTC.

About Litecred

Litecred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

