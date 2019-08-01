LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Benchmark currently has a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LivePerson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,618. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 23,601 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $644,071.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $447,904.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

