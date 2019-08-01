Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,727,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,300,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,787,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,074,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,513,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.43.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $365.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.08. The company has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $373.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.