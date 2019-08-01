LoMoCoin (LMC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Bittrex. LoMoCoin has a total market cap of $356,759.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LoMoCoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00035364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004216 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00159322 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005537 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000715 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000560 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LoMoCoin Profile

LMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 358,992,978 coins and its circulating supply is 273,992,978 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LoMoCoin is www.lomostar.com.

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoMoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoMoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

