Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macatawa Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of MCBC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,233. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $347.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In other Macatawa Bank news, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 15,013.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

