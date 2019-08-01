Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 124 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $226.54 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -411.89, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $237,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,171 shares in the company, valued at $51,553,058.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,542 shares of company stock worth $28,540,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.03.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

