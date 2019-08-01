Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,294,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,882 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,280,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,330,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 target price on nVent Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NVT stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $73,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

